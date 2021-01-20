JON SCHAFFER To Remain In Jail Until At Least Friday; Government Lawyers Ask Judge To Not Offer Bond

WISH-TV is reporting that Jon Schaffer, one of two Hoosiers facing criminal charges in connection with the US Capitol riot, will remain in the Marion County Jail as a federal prisoner until at least Friday.

Government lawyers are asking the judge to not offer Schaffer a bond. The FBI believes Schaffer was among the rioters that used bear spray against Capitol police. He was inside the Capitol building in a blue hoodie under a tactical vest holding a can of bear spray, photos in court documents show.

Schaffer turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon in Hamilton County.

Read more at WISH-TV.

A video report from January 18 can be seen below: