JORN - European Song Contest 2021 Single "Faith Bloody Faith" Hits Norway's Top 100 Chart, Enters Viral Top 50 On Spotify

Vocalist Jorn Lande (Avantasia, Masterplan, Allen/Lande) recently released a new single, "Faith Bloody Faith". The song is Jorn's entry into the battle to be Norway’s contribution for the European Song Contest 2021. He has checked in with the following update:

"It’s been four weeks since we released 'Faith Bloody Faith', and in this short time it has over 300K streams, went into Norway's Top 100 and Viral top 50 on Spotify. Not to mention 20K saves and added into 10K personal playlists! Thank you! In just a few days the wildcard voting for the Norwegian ESC (MGP) will begin, and we are mobilizing, hoping to bring it home!"

Check out the official video for "Faith Bloody Faith" below. The song is available via Spotify here.

Jorn recently unearthed an old lyric video from a broken hard drive that was never released. Watch the clip for "Burn Your Flame" (Extended Version) below. The original version of this song appears on his album, Spirit Black, released in 2009.