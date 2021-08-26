JOURNEY - Fan-Filmed Video From Pennsylvania Show Streaming

On August 24th, Journey performed at Hollywood Casino in Grantville, Pennsylvania. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below. The band's setlist was as follows:

"Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

"Only the Young"

"Stone in Love"

"Be Good to Yourself"

"The Way We Used to Be"

"Ask the Lonely"

"Lights"

"Still They Ride"

"Escape"

"La Do Da"

- drum solo - (Narada Michael Walden & Deen Castronovo)

- piano solo -

"Who's Crying Now"

"Suzanne" (Jason Derlatka on lead vocals)

"Wheel in the Sky"

"Mother, Father" (Deen Castronovo on lead vocals)

"Open Arms"

"Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'"

"Faithfully"

"Any Way You Want It"

"Don't Stop Believin'"

Having recently announced a special symphony performance at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 18, Journey have now announced a 6-date Las Vegas residency, this December at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Dates include: December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 11.

Tickets and VIP packages available Friday, August 20 at 10 AM, PT at JourneyMusic.com.

Journey - who's lineup currently includes singer Arnel Pineda, guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, bassist Randy Jackson, keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, and drummers Narada Michael Walden and Deen Castronovo - recently released their new single, "The Way We Used To Be".

Stream the single via your preferred platform here, and watch the official music video for the song below: