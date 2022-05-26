JUDAS PRIEST Are Now Tracking Their New Album - "It Sounds Great... I’m Really Pleased," Says ROB HALFORD

UK metal gods, Judas Priest, are currently tracking their forthcoming new album, their follow-up to 2018's Firepower.

“We’ve stopped kicking the tires and now we’re in tracking,” Halford tells ABC Audio about the status of the record.

He also reveals that he’s planning to add some new material to the project that, judging by his comments, will be based around unfinished archival recordings.

“You can never have enough songs when you’re making an album,” he notes. “Songs that you didn’t even know you had bits and pieces and fragments of, suddenly they become an incredibly important part of your record.”

Regarding the sound of the album, Rob notes, “The music that we’re making now is representative of where Priest is at this probably sixth decade of our existence when it comes out…It sounds great. I’m really pleased.”

He adds, “I’m really, really happy that…we’re not dropping the ball. Not that we ever have. But it’s good, because there are some elements in there that we’ve never…kind of discovered before.”

Read more at ABC Audio.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame recently announced the 2022 class of inductees, among them, Judas Priest, who will receive the "Musical Excellence" award at the event.

Many have been questioning whether or not former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing, would be on hand for the ceremony, and bassist Ian Hill has confirmed that he will indeed be present.

Asked by Louder how much discussion has there been about who exactly in Priest is being inducted, Hill reveals: "The rule as I understand it, is whoever has been with the band for 20 years. Richie [Faulkner] is sadly not being inducted, but really deserves to be as he’s been the driving force in the band for nearly 12 years now. Dave Holland [drummer 1979-1989] was in the band for a long time and obviously Ken [guitarist KK Dowling] will be there. Les Binks was with us all those years, as was Scott [Travis, drums] so he’ll be part of the induction too.”

Asked if the band has spoke directly to Downing since the nomination, to clear the air, Ian says: "He’s spoken to management and said he will definitely be there. It should be good.”

Read more at Louder.

K.K. spoke exclusively with eonmusic about the news that Priest will join 2022's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees. After failing to get in in 2021, K.K. has said of this year's triumph, "It's better to score the goal at the end of the game!"

Speaking about the band's legacy, the guitarist joked, "Who knows; in a thousand years from now people will still be playing ‘Breaking The Law’!"

Read the full interview here.

In the video below, Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, reacts to the announcement of the band's upcoming induction, stating, "Wow, thank you so much. This is such a beautiful moment, not only for Priest, but for heavy metal here in the USA and around the world. This is just the power and the reach that the Hall Of Fame has, so it's time to celebrate!"

Artists selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2022 include:

Performer Category:

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Early Influence Award:

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Musical Excellence Award:

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Judas Priest

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame states: "Congratulations to our newest Inductees, and to all the fans who helped them get here. We're excited to celebrate with you on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles."