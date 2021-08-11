JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD And His Brother Gearing Up To Launch Hails & Horns Modern English Best Bitter Halford Ale

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed via an Instagram teaser, found below, that he and his brother Nigel have teamed up with Backyard Brewhouse from Walsall, UK "to make our first kegs of Hails & Horns modern English best bitter Halford Ale, premiering exclusively at Bloodstock 2021."

Halford was the featured guest on episode one of Devildriver singer Dez Fafara's new podcast, Bloodthirsty. During their chat, which can be seen below, Halford provided a progress report on the follow-up to 2018's Firepower album. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"New Priest. I love saying those two words. We're kicking the tires. We've got some good stuff in the can, as I say, already. But you know, you can never stop, can you? You can keep punching and punching. And we're getting close to the point now, I think, where we say, 'Okay, we've got enough music. Let's start going into pre-production.'"

Halford elaborated further: "In all honesty, we love being in the studio more than ever now. Because, as you know, the possibilities are endless. It's exciting. You start with nothing. You start with a clump of metal clay, and then, at the end of it, you've got something that's gonna live forever. It's beautiful. It's the best feeling you can get."