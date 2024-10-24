JUDAS PRIEST Offer Fans Discounted Tickets For Saturday's Texas Date "In An Attempt To Make Amends" For Cancelled Sugar Land Concert

Judas Priest's Invincible Shield tour was scheduled to land at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas on Tuesday (October 22) with special guests, Sabaton. The band announced that "due to unforeseen circumstances," the show was cancelled.

Judas Priest have now issued the following statement:

"Attention all metal maniacs of Houston. As Judas Priest were unable to perform in Sugar Land, TX on Tuesday, October 22, 2024...

"And in an attempt to make amends to all the disappointed fans, arrangements have been made for you to access specially discounted tickets for the last show of the US Invincible Shield Tour at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX on

Saturday, October 26

"Please head to the Ticketmaster website, search for Judas Priest, select October 26, Irving, TX, select "Unlock" in the top right corner and enter the code "HOUSTON"."

Upcoming Judas Priest live dates are listed below.

October

24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory