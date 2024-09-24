JUDAS PRIEST Share Official 2024 Live Video For "Riding On The Wind"

September 24, 2024, 18 minutes ago

news judas priest heavy metal

JUDAS PRIEST Share Official 2024 Live Video For "Riding On The Wind"

Currently the second leg of their highly anticipated  Invincible Shield North American Tour, Judas Priest have shared an official live video for "Riding On The Wind". Check it out below.

On September 13, Judas Priest kicked off the tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Panic Attack"
"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"
"Rapid Fire"
"Breaking The Law"
"Riding On The Wind"
"Love Bites"
"Devil's Child"
"Saints In Hell"
"Crown Of Horns"
"Sinner"
"Turbo Lover"
"Invincible Shield"
"Victim Of Changes"
"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)
"Painkiller"

Encore:
"The Hellion / Electric Eye"
"Hell Bent For Leather"
"Living After Midnight"

Tour dates:

September
24 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Arena*
25 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena  
27 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center  
29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life - Festival^  

October
1 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena  
3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark  
5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center  
6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena  
9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena  
10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds  
12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^  
13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*
15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater  
16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood  
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre  
20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena  
22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land  
24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater  
26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* Not A Live Nation Date
^ Festival Date


