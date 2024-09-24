JUDAS PRIEST Share Official 2024 Live Video For "Riding On The Wind"
September 24, 2024, 18 minutes ago
Currently the second leg of their highly anticipated Invincible Shield North American Tour, Judas Priest have shared an official live video for "Riding On The Wind". Check it out below.
On September 13, Judas Priest kicked off the tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Panic Attack"
"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"
"Rapid Fire"
"Breaking The Law"
"Riding On The Wind"
"Love Bites"
"Devil's Child"
"Saints In Hell"
"Crown Of Horns"
"Sinner"
"Turbo Lover"
"Invincible Shield"
"Victim Of Changes"
"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)
"Painkiller"
Encore:
"The Hellion / Electric Eye"
"Hell Bent For Leather"
"Living After Midnight"
Tour dates:
September
24 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Arena*
25 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
27 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center
29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life - Festival^
October
1 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^
13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*
15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena
22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
* Not A Live Nation Date
^ Festival Date