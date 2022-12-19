JUDAS PRIEST Shows Support For Argentina's World Cup Team During Buenos Aires Show

On December 13th, Judas Priest performed at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday. During "Turbo Lover", a photo of Argentina's soccer icon Lionel Messi was displayed on the stage's big screen. Check out the video below (mark 5:48).

On December 18th, Argentina won its third World Cup, beating France in penalties in what is being regarded as one of the greatest finals in World Cup history. Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford shared the Instagram post below celebrating Argentina's victory and "all the teams who played their hearts out."

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties. It was Messi's career ending game; he scored twice in the initial 3-3 draw.