JUDICATOR Releases Power Metal Cover Of BARRY MANILOW’s “Mandy”

Strap on your bullet belts and gird up your loins! American power metal quintet Judicator has a sweet and sassy new track out, a cover of Barry Manilow’s “Mandy”, presented with a crimson music video. This track was recorded during the same time period as their last album The Majesty Of Decay (Prosthetic Records) and is a majestic send-off to guitarist Balmore Lemus and drummer Jordy Elcess, who are featured in the music video and have since departed from the band.

Vocalist John Yelland explains the track in more detail:

“‘Mandy’ combines the tenderness of Barry Manilow’s 1978 hit with the ominous soundscape of Panos Cosmatos’ 2018 film of the same name. I like to think of this song in terms of the relationship between Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) in ‘Mandy’ (2018). Although the lyrics don’t totally match the circumstances of these characters, the love and regret expressed certainly relate and resonate.”

Judicator is known primarily for historical topics that stretch across seven albums since its inception in 2012. They cover everything from Napoleon Bonaparte to the renowned Byzantine general Belisarius and have, on occasion, also grappled with heavy themes like cancer, relationships, and death. Whatever they write about, the common thread in all their albums is an exploration of both the human heart and condition.

“Mandy” fits in well with Judicator’s heavy metal style, it will soothe you, make you smile, and entice you to sing along. The single artwork is very low-fi compared to what they usually release. During the filming of the music video, they took some photos that were thematic to film ‘Mandy’, and the final result features iconic items like a chainsaw and a pyramid of Cheddar Goblin mac & cheese boxes.

Whether this is the first encounter with Judicator or one of many, they are sure to impress with their brand of experimental power metal. They are recommended for fans of Blind Guardian, Scanner, and Iron Savior.

(Photo – Demii Photography)