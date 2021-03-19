KAYAK Launch “Waiting” Video

Legendary Dutch progressive rockers Kayak recently announced they will return with their 18th studio album Out Of This World on May 7, 2021. Following the launch of the album’s first single in February, they have revealed the follow-up, titled “Waiting”. Watch the video, created by Kristoffer Gildenlöw below.

Ton Scherpenzeel comments: “Not the kind of song you’d expect from Kayak, I suppose, and all the more reason to do it. We get a little but disturbing peek inside the mind of someone who is overly obsessed by what he thinks is his love for another person.”

The album is now also available for preorder, arriving as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD, and as Digital Album. An exclusive blood red vinyl edition is available directly from the band. Preorder here.

Out Of This World, the band’s eighteenth studio album, with 15 new tracks, spanning 70 minutes of energetic and incredibly diverse material- though still very much recognizable as Kayak. It is clear that the new found energy has gained even more momentum since Hans Eijkenaar rejoined the group. Although they were forced to cancel all tours because Ton Scherpenzeel suffered a heart attack at the end of 2019, and immediately after that because of the Covid pandemic, we’re hearing a band that, since the demise of Pim Koopman in 2009, has not sounded more together, balanced and motivated.

Tracklisting:

“Out Of This World”

“Waiting”

“Under A Scar”

“Kaja”

“Mystery”

“Critical Mass”

“As The Crow Flies”

“The Way She Said Goodbye”

“Traitor’s Gate”

“Distance To Your Heart”

“Red Rag To A Bull”

“One By One”

“A Writer’s Tale”

“Cary”

“Ship Of Theseus”

"Waiting" video:

“Mystery” video:

Teaser:

The current lineup of the band is as follows:

Ton Scherpenzeel - Keyboards, lead and backing vocals

Bart Schwertmann - Lead and backing vocals

Marcel Singor - Guitar, lead and backing vocals

Kristoffer Gildenlöw - Bass, lead and backing vocals

Hans Eijkenaar - Drums