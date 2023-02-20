KELLY HANSEN Recalls HURRICANE’s Slave To The Thrill Cover Being Changed Without Band Approval

A new episode of The SDR Show with Ralph Sutton featuring Foreigner vocalist Kelly Hansen is now available wherever you get your podcasts.

Some highlights of the interview include:

-That he not only wanted to go out on a high note with Foreigner, but he also decided that after touring almost incessantly for the past eighteen years that it was time to slow down and spend time with his new wife

-How cooking is his passion, with his specialty being enchiladas

-That, in a very Spinal Tap fashion, the label changed the cover of Hurricane’s Slave To The Thrill without alerting the band

-That he saw the filming of KISS’ notorious film Phantom of the Park

-He’s never been a drug guy, but when he complained of a headache, his then bandmate C.C. Deville gave him what he assumed was an aspirin—it turned out to be a Quaalude.

