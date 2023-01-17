KHYMERA Feat. DENNIS WARD Debut Official Lyric Video For New Single "Hear Me Calling"

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release of Dennis Ward and Khymera's new album, Hold Your Ground, on February 10. Watch a lyric video for the song "Hear Me Calling" below, and pre-order/save Hold Your Ground here.

On Hold Your Ground, Dennis handles lead vocals, bass, and keyboards and is joined by guitarist Michael Klein, keyboardist Eric Ragno, and drummer MIchael Kolar, with Pete Newdeck contributing backing vocals. As has come to be expected with Khymera and Dennis, Hold Your Ground is another fine slice of high pedigree melodic rock.

Tracklisting:

"Don't Wait For Love"

"Firestarter"

"Hear Me Calling"

"Sail On Forever"

"Our Love Is Killing Me"

"Hear What I'm Saying"

"Believe In What You Want"

"On The Edge"

"Could Have Been Us"

"Runaway"

"Am I Dreaming"

"Hear Me Calling" lyric video:

"Firestarter" video:

Lineup:

Dennis Ward - Lead Vocals, Bass, Keys

Michael Klein - Guitars

Eric Ragno - Keyboards

Michael Kolar - Drums

Pete Newdeck - Backing Vocals