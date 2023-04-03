KINGDOM COLLAPSE Partners With Oxide Records; "Anything" Single Due This Month (Teaser Video)

Kingdom Collapse has partnered with Oxide Records for the release of their upcoming single, “Anything”, out April 21. Pre-save here.

Frontman, Jonathan Norris says, “We’re excited to be partnering with our good friends at Oxide Records! I believe the industry has really changed over the last several years and Andrew (Wetzel) at Oxide seems to stay ahead of the curve in his approach to the business.”

"I'm very excited to be teaming up with a dedicated, hard working band like Kingdom Collapse. Talent + tenacity, watch this band do great things," says Andrew Wetzel, President of Oxide Records.

From the looks of the teaser, the music video features a cameo from none other than Disturbed’s John Moyer:

Alongside the release of their new single, the band has upcoming appearances on several of this year’s biggest rock festivals, including Rockfest and another that is still to be announced.

Kingdom Collapse has been touring viciously with bands such as From Ashes To New, Fire From The Gods, Adelitas Way, Nonpoint, Hinder, Attack Attack, and more.