KINGDOM COLLAPSE Release “Anything” Video Feat. DISTURBED’s JOHN MOYER

Kingdom Collapse has partnered with Oxide Records for the release of their new single, “Anything” out today, April 21. The band has also released the official music video for the single that features none other than Disturbed’s John Moyer.

The new single has already received early love from SiriusXM Octane, 99.5 KISS San Antonio, LA Lloyd’s Rock 30, and several other national radio stations. Stream “Anything” here.

Alongside the release of their new single, the band has upcoming appearances on several of this year’s biggest rock festivals, including Rockfest and another that is still to be announced.

Kingdom Collapse has been touring viciously, playing with bands such as Three Days Grace, Nothing More, From Ashes To New, Fire From The Gods, Adelitas Way, and more.