KISS, ALICE COOPER Makeup Effects And Prop Artist CLEVE HALL Passes At 61

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cleve Hall, a respected makeup effects artist known for creating props for such musical acts as KISS (he did Gene Simmons' chest armor) and Alice Cooper, has died of congestive heart failure at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. He was 61.

Hall was also known distinctive work on such films as Ghoulies, Re-Animator and Troll and received a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2008 for his work on the Nickelodeon kids series Yo Gabba Gabba!

Hall's daughter Constance has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with burial costs. Her dad "was a family man, an adored father, proud grandpa and a beloved mentor," she wrote. "He loved movies, Godzilla, sculpting and inspiring the next generation of creatives."

"Inspiring young minds to create, is the best legacy you can leave,” Hall once said.

