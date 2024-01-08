KORN Announce Biggest UK Show To Date With Special Guests DENZEL CURRY, SPIRITBOX, WARGASM, LOATHE

KoRn have announced they will return to the capital to perform for the first time in seven years, with their biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, August 11.

Joining them at the mammoth outdoor event are special guests Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe. This is undeniably one of the best lineups of the summer, and fans are encouraged to buy quickly to avoid disappointment. Tickets go on general sale 10 AM on Friday, January 12 from ticketmaster.co.uk.

KoRn has sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch, and drummer Ray Luzier, have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

KoRn changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album, which along with the band’s formation, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, while the band’s enduring success and growth points to a larger cultural moment.

Jonathan Davis: “We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting. It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists: Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm, and Loathe.”

Florida rapper Denzel Curry emerged as a trailblazer with his 2018 debut, TA13OO, igniting a brash new wave in the scene. His latest acclaimed album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, has seen Denzel has continue to garner a fervent fanbase with his versatility and reinvention of sound. Headlining at O2 London Brixton Academy and 2023’s Outbreak Festival marked a defining moment, solidifying his force in both rap and rock, embraced by both worlds.

Denzel Curry: "Me & KoRn about to slaughter sh*t when we get back in the UK. Be Ready."

Spiritbox are one of the most impressive and hyped young bands of today. Fronted by the dynamic vocal powerhouse Courtney LaPlante, they’ve propelled the genre ahead with their forward-thinking, technical metal and recent collaborations with artists like Megan The Stallion have further catapulted them toward crossover stardom.

Spiritbox said: "We’re excited to be back in London, playing with some of our favourite artists. To come back to London in 2024 in such a massive way is a huge honour for us."

London-based duo Wargasm, a rising force in the global rock scene, recently unleashed their anticipated debut album Venom to widespread acclaim. Leading the new wave of genre-blending metal, they have dominated festival and arena stages. A recent headline at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire underscores their unstoppable ascent.

Wargasm: “Having the chance to finally be on a lineup with KoRn after having received so much love and support from Munky and Jonathan in the past feels great. The day is going to be relentless and we’re very happy to be a part of it.”

Liverpool metalgaze outfit Loathe, rose to prominence with their second album and instant scene classic I Let It In and It Took Everything. Their continued evolution on the acclaimed follow up The Things They Believe saw them embark on extensive headline USA and UK runs, as well as standout sets at Download Festival and Outbreak.

