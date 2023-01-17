KORN Announce Follow The Leader 25th Anniversary Makeup Palette
KoRn have teamed up with HipDot to create an exclusive Follow The Leader CD makeup palette ahead of the 25th anniversary this summer.
Says the band: "This palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures. Get yours now. More details at hipdot.com/collections/korn."
The band add: "Our KoRn x HipDot Follow The Leader collection is vegan, free of harmful ingredients, certified cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones."