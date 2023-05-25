KRASHKARMA Debut "Survive The Afterlife" Music Video

Los Angeles' Krashkarma can easily be described as one of metal’s most accomplished duos. With an impressive track record, which includes over 3 million views on their YouTube channel, over 100,000 followers on Facebook and more than 600 shows performed around the globe, the band is ready to unveil new material with their sixth studio album, entitled Falling To Pieces, coming in June via Rockshots Records.

The band have released this video for the track "Survive The Afterlife":

Looking behind the facts and figures, the band is one of the only few metal duos with a female drummer and vocalist, and a single guitarist/bassist. From behind the drum kit the energetic Niki Skistimas keeps the rhythm rock-tight as she delivers her seductively-charged vocals; meanwhile, guitarist/bassist and co-vocalist Ralf Dietel brings the material to life with his unique Frankenstein guitar/bass creation. Never before have two people created a sound so immense yet so vibrant.

For the new full-length, the duo wrote and recorded at Karma Kollective Studios in North Hollywood, California along with Ralf Dietel taking on producing, mixing, and mastering plus artwork duties. They are a self-producing duo that can be considered a jack of all trades when it comes to everything from creating to presenting their music.

A representation of the universal human experience, where the blending of differences creates something extraordinary, Krashkarma is intense, raw, dynamic, and electrifying. Featuring 12 tracks, Falling To Pieces is a story that will take fans on a journey from start to finish. From the thunderous drum intro and heart-wrenching scream pouring out of Niki Skistimas' whole being, it sets the stage for what's to come. From there, the album takes you on a wild ride! Krashkarma has put a lot of effort into crafting a narrative that's both compelling and epic, with each song building on the last to create a cohesive whole. Along the way, listeners will encounter soaring melodies, crushing riffs, and blistering solos over hammering grooves interplaying with the vocal harmonies between Niki and Ralf that Krashkarma is known for.

"Our fans will absolutely love our new album. It's heavier and better than anything we've ever done before. We are confident that they will be blown away by it. There are all the elements that make our sound our own. Ralf really dove into utilizing every resource available to him to write the most creative riffs and bass lines possible on his prototype guitar/bass instrument, Ms. Frankenstein. We wanted the sound on the record to be as close to how we will play it live as possible and kept that in mind in the recording process. Our fans know we love a good melody and any opportunity to chant together, so there will be plenty of that as well. All the songs represent a significant moment in time for us and we're excited to share them with the world," adds drummer/vocalist Niki Skistimas.

Falling To Pieces is out June 23, and is available to pre-order at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Falling To Pieces"

"15 Minutes Of Pain"

"Survive The Afterlife"

"Tap Dancing Through Minefields"

"Last Rites"

"Voodoo Devil Drums"

"How God Lost Her Virginity"

"Orphans In Zombieland"

"Shut Up"

"Fireball"

"Monsters Exit The Hopeless"

"Before The World Moved On"

"Falling To Pieces" video:

Catch Krashkarma live on the Falling To Pieces World Tour: