KREATOR Release “Conquer And Destroy” Video

Metal titans Kreator have released a video for the song “Conquer And Destroy” from their latest album, Hate Über Alles. The live footage was filmed on March 4, 2023 in front of 6000 of the band's mighty Hordes in their spiritual home of Essen. This very special show at Grugahalle not only featured a career-spanning Kreator set list full of neckbreakers and beloved anthems, but also visually stunning high-end production solidifying the event as an unforgettable night for everyone in attendence. From opener “Hate Über Alles” all the way through to the final encore of “Pleasure To Kill”, the performance was a maelstrom of mosh pits and raised fists.

Kreator are currently on tour in North America with Sepultura, Death Angel and Spiritworld.

“Conquer And Destroy” credits: Videographer – Chris Schwarz, Post-production – Isaac Reeder.

Tour dates (venues TBA):

May

22 - Dallas, TX *

23 - San Antonio, TX

25 - Phoenix, AZ

26 - San Diego, CA *

27 - Los Angeles, CA

28 - San Francisco, CA *

30 - Seattle, WA *

31 - Vancouver, BC

June

2 - Salt Lake City, UT *

3 - Denver, CO

5 - Minneapolis, MN *

6 - Chicago, IL

8 - Toronto, ON *

9 - Montreal, QC

10 - New York, NY *

* Sepultura closing