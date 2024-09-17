KRILLOAN Issues “Hammer Of Wrath” Lyric Video

Krilloan has released a lyric video for "Hammer Of Wrath", third single taken from the new album Return Of The Heralds to be released on September 20 by Scarlet Records.

In the 40th millennium grim future, there is only war: Krilloan are no foreigners to "Warhammer 40.000" and in particular not to the Legions of the Adeptus Astartes, having previously covered both the Blood Angels and Dark Angels legions. In "Hammer Of Wrath" the mighty Imperial Fists are covered by a song that proudly shows its heavy metal backbone – with justice and might! For the Emperor!

Following the success of the blazing debut album Emperor Rising, Return Of The Heralds delivers yet more fast melodic tunes living and prospering in the realm of traditional power-speed metal.

The new Krilloan record is once again a heartfelt homage to the "good ol' times" of classic heavy metal and sword & sorcery entertainment that shaped them. Epic and fierce battle hymns about Conan the Barbarian, Elric of Melniboné, "Warhammer 40.000" and those never-ending days spent in a world beyond our own: this is the conceptual foundation of the Swedish band led by guitarist Klas Holmgren, with a clear focus on a well-crafted and always well-balanced songwriting as well.

Return Of The Heralds will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- vinyl LP

- digital

Tracklisting:

"Atlantean Sword"

"Kings Of The Iron Hill" (featuring Battle Born's Jack Reynolds & Tom O´Dell)

"Blood & Fire (Born On A Battlefield)"

"Hammer Of Wrath"

"Avenging Son"

"The Oathpact"

"Return Of The Heralds" (featuring Evermores' Johan Haraldsson & Johan Karlsson)

"The Kingkillers Tale" (featuring Magnus Holmström, Swedish folk master and HammerFall live guest)

"We Burn"

"Beyond The Gates"

"Hammer Of Wrath" lyric video:

"Return Of The Heralds":

"Atlantean Sword" video:

Lineup:

Alex VanTrue - vocals

Klas Holmgren - guitar

Steve Brockmann - guitar

Marco Toba - bass

Christoph Brandes - drums

(Photo - Maty Xeven)