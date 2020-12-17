KROKUS - Adios Amigos Live At Wacken CD/DVD Due In February

On February 19, 2021 Krokus will release Adios Amigos Live @ Wacken on CD and DVD. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

There is probably no band that doesn't dream of playing at the biggest festival in the metal world. Krokus, the legendary Swiss rock band, rocked there for the second time in August 2019; this time on the main stage. What belonged together came together and the guys, who have played over 2000 concerts worldwide in their 46-year career, experienced one of their strongest moments ever.

Chris von Rohr: “It was a magical day for us! From the first song on we felt that the feeling, the connection and the sound were right. Conclusion: a huge hard rock party."

Fernando von Arb: "Often the best concerts are not recorded or something goes technically wrong. Everything just fit her.”

Krokus have been on their farewell tour since 2019, which unfortunately, like many other things, was interrupted by Coronavirus.

Marc Storace: “We will definitely finish this tour, whenever that may be. Krokus want to end their career worthily and properly. There is still too much fun and power in there. It's not over till it's over."

Adios Amigos Live @ Wacken artwork and tracklisting:

"Headhunter"

"Long Stick Goes Boom"

"American Woman" (The Guess Who cover)

"Hellraiser"

"Winning Man"

"Hoodoo Woman"

"Fire"

"Bedside Radio"

"Rockin' In The Free World" (Neil Young cover)

"Eat The Rich"

"Easy Rocker"

"Heatstrokes"

Drum Solo

"Quinn The Eskimo" (Bob Dylan cover)

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)