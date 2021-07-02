KRUK Feat. WOJTEK CUGOWSKI Premier "Rat Race" Music Video

Metal Mind Productions recently released the fifth full-length album by Polish hard rock band, Kruk. The album includes eight songs recorded with guest vocalist Wojtek Cugowski (known from the very successful Polish rock band Bracia). Check out a new video for the single, "Rat Race", below.

Kruk's music certainly draws inspiration from classic hard rock music and artists like Deep Purple and Rainbow. The band is not afraid of long complex compositions and is flirting with more progressive sounds. Wojtek Cugowski says straightforwardly: "The music on the album is strong and powerful, exactly as it should be on a top quality hard rock album."

Tracklisting:

"Rat Race"

"Hungry For Revenge"

"Prayer Of The Unbeliever (Mother Mary)"

"Made Of Stone"

"The Invisible Enemy"

"Dark Broken Souls"

"To Those In Power"

"Be There (If You Want To)"

"Rat Race" video:

Album preview: