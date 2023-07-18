Label Boss AHMET ERTEGUN Thought This CREAM Tune Was "Crap"... It Became An All-Time Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"They were likely rock’s first supergroup, and it all started when these virtuosos who went by the name of Cream - starring Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker - all took in a Jimi Hendrix concert, and the bassist, Jack Bruce, was so juiced with inspiration by what he saw, he went home and created one of rock music’s most familiar and magical riffs, 'Sunshine Of Your Love'. One that gets stuck in your head for days and that’s a good thing. However, when they showed the guaranteed hit to the label head, legend Ahmet Ertegun, he hated it. He thought it was crap. Some famous artists outside of the band had to talk him into putting it out. The supergroup was only together for a couple of years and they almost killed each other, but their music will last a millennia, creating genres and subgenera’s in the process. The story is next."