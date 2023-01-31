LAMB OF GOD / KREATOR’s State Of Unrest Tour Moves London Date; Changes Venue

Lamb Of God have been forced to move their upcoming headline London show at O2 Brixton Academy due to recent tragic events leading to the temporary closure of the venue.

Originally planned for March 11, the show will now take place on Tuesday, March 21, and move to the OVO Wembley Arena. Original tickets for the sold out Brixton show remain valid for the revised date at OVO Wembley Arena, with additional tickets due to the larger capacity going on sale immediately at livenation.co.uk.

Special guests for the London show only will be Kreator and Sylosis. At all other UK headline dates, which are unaffected by the Brixton closure, special guests will be Kreator and Municipal Waste.

The shows form part of Lamb Of God's State Of Unrest UK & European run. The UK headline dates are now as follows:

March

7 – Manchester, UK – Academy*

8 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy*

10 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy*

21 – London, UK – OVO Wembley Arena

*Sold out

To buy tickets, contact box offices or order online. Fans can also purchase an add-on VIP package for their ticket – please note, this does not include a ticket to the show, your ticket must be purchased separately. There are two options available, with a limited quantity available per date.