LED ZEPPELIN – 10% Stake Of The Band’s Music Available For Sale

Music Business Worldwide is reporting a 10% stake of Led Zeppelin’s music is available for sale. The stake is being sold by Helen Grant, the daughter of the band’s former manager, Peter Grant.

Peter Grant owned a 20% stake of the “rights” of Led Zeppelin’s music. His children Helen and Warren Grant each inherited 10% of that stake after their father’s death in 1995. Now Helen is selling her share. The news of the sale was first broke by London’s The Times in an interview with Helen.

London-based New Media Law is the firm handling the sale. Speaking with MBW on Monday, the firm’s Ian Penman confirmed that the deal includes a share of recorded music rights, publishing rights as well as a stake in the rights to the band’s trademarks including name and logo.

“Her father managed Led Zeppelin and owned 20% of the Zeppelin companies,” Penman told MBW. “So [the deal] is quite rare in that respect, because it includes trademarks. It includes the name. The name, Led Zeppelin, is owned by a company that Helen co-owns.”