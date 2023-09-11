LED ZEPPELIN - Deal Reached To Sell 10% Of Band's Royalties

A deal has been reached for a buyer to purchase a 10% share of Led Zeppelin’s royalties, LedZepNews can exclusively reveal.

Multiple sources close to the band tell LedZepNews that Helen Grant, the daughter of Led Zeppelin manager Peter Grant, has agreed a deal to sell her 10% stake of the band’s music to a buyer.

Read more at LedZepNews.

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman, Robert Plant, is confirmed to appear at the upcoming Gloucester History Festival. Plant will be speaking in the Blackfriars Priory on Sunday, September 17, along with acclaimed historian Martin Wall, and TV historian Janina Ramirez. Gloucester History Festival takes place from Saturday, September 2 – Sunday, September 17.

Gloucester History Festival organizers state: "Lead singer of Led Zeppelin, lyricist and rock legend Robert Plant and acclaimed historian Martin Wall have long been fascinated by the history, myths and legends of the old Welsh Marches, the haunting and beautiful lands reaching all the way from Gloucestershire to the mysterious Long Mynd and the magical Kinver Edge. A land rich in Anglo-Saxon treasures, Iron Age hill forts and Arthurian legends.

They join Janina Ramirez for a fascinating journey across the borderlands between England and Wales exploring two thousand years of history from Roman to Anglo-Saxon times, from King Cnut and Boudicca to the Kingdom of Mercia, and from the last Welsh Princes to the crucible of the Industrial Revolution.

Set your gaze westward and join them in the magical atmosphere of Blackfriars Priory to hear the compelling story of England’s ancient past explored in West: Tales of the Lost Land."

Secure your tickets here.

Robert Plant recently announced a UK tour with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. The trek, featuring special guest Taylor McCall, launches on November 1 at Brighton Dome in Brighton, England, and wraps on November 23 at Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent, England.

Tickets are on sale here.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK

2 - G Live - Guildford, UK

5 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

7 - Bournemouth Pavilion - Bournemouth, UK

8 - David's Hall - Cardiff, UK

11 - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry - Salford, UK

13 - New Theatre - Oxford, UK

16 - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK

17 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK

19 - Grimsby Auditorium - Grimsby, UK

20 - Sage Gateshead, Sage One - Gateshead, UK

22 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK

23 - Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, UK