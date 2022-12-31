Legendary News Anchor BARBARA WALTERS Has Died At 93

According to CNN, pioneering TV journalist Barbara Walters, whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Walters’ spokesperson Cindi Berger told CNN in a statement.

Walters began her national broadcast career in 1961 as a reporter, writer and panel member for NBC’s Today show before being promoted to co-host in 1974. In 1976, Walters joined ABC News as the first female anchor on an evening news program.

At that network, Walters launched The Barbara Walters Specials and 10 Most Fascinating People before becoming a co-host and correspondent for ABC News’ 20/20 in 1984. Along the way, she interviewed every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.

Her shows - especially The View which debuted in 1997 - paved the way for American talk shows The Talk” and “The Chew,” as well as such entries as Britain’s “Loose Women” and Norway’s “Studio5.”

Walters left The View in 2014, but remained a part-time contributor to ABC News for two years.

Read more at CNN.