LIFE PILOT Drop Video For "Feeding An Illness", Shot In Adelaide's Z Ward For The Criminally Insane

Long-running Adelaide five piece, Life Pilot, have just released their new single and video, "Feeding An Illness".

With its monstrous opening riff, call and response vocals and crushing delivery, "Feeding An Illness" is made to kick-start any mosh pit and have the people up the back with their arms folded nodding their head to the huge groove.

The insane music video for "Feeding An Illness" follows the story of a young woman haunted by night terrors and her journey through the addiction to the fear itself, shot in an old historic building in Adelaide, Australia. Part of the SA heritage trust, the “Z Ward For The Criminally Insane” is a long abandoned mental asylum that many believe to be haunted by the ghost of patients past.

Lyrically, "Feeding An Illness" is about the overuse of prescribed substances, particularly those that merely mask one’s problems and the double standard when it comes to the legality of said substances. Practitioners treating patients straight from a textbook, rather than addressing their needs on an individual basis. Resulting in more drug abuse, a false sense of hope and most often, an insurmountable addiction to the “cure.”

