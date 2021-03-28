LIGATURE MARKS Release Mind Bending Music Video For “Noise In The Signal”

Ligature Marks, a Portland, Oregon based metal band, has revealed the official music video for their new single, “Noise In The Signal”, from their upcoming album due out later in 2021.

The band comments: “The idea behind 'Noise In The Signal' is about being bombarded by a constant stream of overstimulation to the point of losing sight of our own truths. The signal might be loud, but that doesn’t always mean that it's clear. I think the song and video really showcase the band's current trajectory. We’ve been writing more collectively and have been coming up with even more elaborate music video ideas.”

The accompanying visuals create a dizzying landscape that leaves the viewer unsure of what is real and what exists merely in the character’s mind. Ligature Marks guitarist, Karl Whinnery, pulled double duty as he also directed the video.

Ligature Marks' debut album, Set Oceans On Fire, earned them incredible popularity in the Pacific Northwest; resulting in the opportunity to perform alongside notable bands including: Gojira, Soulfly, Unearth, and Skinlab. The album, live shows, and their unique approach to videos, including interesting release parties in haunted vintage theaters and a state of the art planetarium, have continued to push the band forward in 2021.