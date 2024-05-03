LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Releases New Single "I Didn't Break" With GAIA GUARDA

Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist turned solo artist, Lindsay Schoolcraft, has checked in with the following update:

"It’s surprise release day! You can now listen to 'I Didn't Break' by Gaia Guarda and yours truly anywhere you stream music!

We wrote this song together during the depths of 2020. Completely devoid of the usual string sections we include in our music, this track is a tribute to our love of all the electronic sub-genres that inspire us so much. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did creating it!"

Lindsay recently shared another new song along with the following message:

"Whelp, that happened. Nik Nocturnal and I present to you 'Never Again (Let Me Sleep)' - the full version of 'How to Evanescence in 30 seconds.' You can listen to it anywhere you stream music. It was too much fun packing everything we love about the album Fallen into one song. Thanks again for having me, Nik. Fun metal things indeed."

"Never Again (Let Me Sleep)" is available via digital platforms here.