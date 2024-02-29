LINKIN PARK's "Faint" Gets Swing Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

Linkin Park's hit "Faint" has been given the swing treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song below.

Robyn: "Even though Linkin Park’s lyrics are usually about deep and dark subject matter, they can be seen as empowering when the tempo and energy is high- much like the original version of 'Faint'. This was always one of my favorite songs and I just knew it needed a big band to help get the message across."

In 2020, Linkin Park celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, Hybrid Theory. They issued a previously unreleased song from the recording sessions for the album called "She Couldn't". Check it out below.

"It's incredible to think it's been 20 years since Hybrid Theory was released. All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years ago possible. We dedicate our music to you. We rededicate our Hybrid Theory to you."

A limited-edition deluxe box set for the re-issue includes five CDs, three DVDs, three vinyl LPs, an 80-page illustrated book featuring unseen photos, a replica tour laminate, a poster of late Chester Bennington, and three lithographs of new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Hybrid Theory art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks.