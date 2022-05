On Sunday, September 4th, Lita Ford will headline The Rainbow Bar & Grill's 2022 Backyard Bash. Other bands slated to appear include: John 5, Wednesday 13, The Iron Maidens, and Enuff Z'Nuff.

Admission is free, with a two drink minimum purchase. Doors open at 1pm. The Rainbow is located at 9015 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California.

(Photo - James Garvin)