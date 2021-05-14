LITTLE CAESAR Confirm European Dates For To Hell And Back Tour

"We are super excited to announce our To Hell And Back Tour - Europe 2021," says Little Caesar. "You can't keep us bastards down. See the confirmed dates below. Obviously, some things might change... but please come out and revel in the sonic freedoms that only music can bring! We can't wait to see you all, to give thanks for music and each other."

September

11 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest

13 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66 Live Music Club

15 - Köln, Germany - Die Kantine Yard Club

16 - Dortmund, Germany - Musiktheater Piano

17 - Gent, Belgium - The Crossover Music Pub

18 - Hoorn, Netherlands - Manifesto Hoorn

19 - Norderstedt, Germany - MusicStar Norderstedt

21 - Bordesholm, Germany - SAM Sportpark Bordesholm/Albatros

23 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei Blues Club

24 - Krefeld. Germany - Kulturrampe Krefeld

25 - Obermarchtal, Germany - Kreuz Obermarchtal

26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Múzeum Obchodu Bratislava

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

October

1 - Marseille, France - Cherrydon

2 - Ensisheim, France - Wood Stock Guitares

3 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles