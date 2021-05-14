LITTLE CAESAR Confirm European Dates For To Hell And Back Tour
May 14, 2021, 6 minutes ago
"We are super excited to announce our To Hell And Back Tour - Europe 2021," says Little Caesar. "You can't keep us bastards down. See the confirmed dates below. Obviously, some things might change... but please come out and revel in the sonic freedoms that only music can bring! We can't wait to see you all, to give thanks for music and each other."
September
11 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest
13 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66 Live Music Club
15 - Köln, Germany - Die Kantine Yard Club
16 - Dortmund, Germany - Musiktheater Piano
17 - Gent, Belgium - The Crossover Music Pub
18 - Hoorn, Netherlands - Manifesto Hoorn
19 - Norderstedt, Germany - MusicStar Norderstedt
21 - Bordesholm, Germany - SAM Sportpark Bordesholm/Albatros
23 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei Blues Club
24 - Krefeld. Germany - Kulturrampe Krefeld
25 - Obermarchtal, Germany - Kreuz Obermarchtal
26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Múzeum Obchodu Bratislava
29 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
October
1 - Marseille, France - Cherrydon
2 - Ensisheim, France - Wood Stock Guitares
3 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles