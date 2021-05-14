LITTLE CAESAR Confirm European Dates For To Hell And Back Tour

May 14, 2021, 6 minutes ago

"We are super excited to announce our To Hell And Back Tour - Europe 2021," says Little Caesar. "You can't keep us bastards down. See the confirmed dates below. Obviously, some things might change... but please come out and revel in the sonic freedoms that only music can bring! We can't wait to see you all, to give thanks for music and each other."

September
11 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest 
13 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66 Live Music Club
15 - Köln, Germany - Die Kantine Yard Club
16 - Dortmund, Germany - Musiktheater Piano
17 - Gent, Belgium - The Crossover Music Pub
18 - Hoorn, Netherlands - Manifesto Hoorn
19 - Norderstedt, Germany - MusicStar Norderstedt 
21 - Bordesholm, Germany - SAM Sportpark Bordesholm/Albatros 
23 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei Blues Club 
24 - Krefeld. Germany - Kulturrampe Krefeld
25 - Obermarchtal, Germany - Kreuz Obermarchtal
26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben 
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Múzeum Obchodu Bratislava
29 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert 

October
1 - Marseille, France - Cherrydon
2 - Ensisheim, France - Wood Stock Guitares
3 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

 

 



