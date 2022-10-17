LIVING DEAD GIRL About To Embark Upon North American Tour

Later this week, Living Dead Girl will hit the road Stateside on their Halloween Screams Tour, which will be followed next month by the Returning Home Tour of Canada. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

18 - Crestview, FL - Jimmy's Jukebox

19 - Tallahassee, FL - Warrior On The River

20 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits (with Genitorturers)

21 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug (with Genitorturers)

22 - Melbourne, FL - Wid's Place

November

10 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

11 - Peterborough, ON - The Red Dog

12 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

13 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

In June, Living Dead Girl released a video for their song "Escape", featuring footage captured by Steve Haining on the 2022 Exorcism Tour.

On Exorcism’s 11 banging tracks, Living Dead Girl vocalist Molly Rennick channels her inner “goth girl gone bad” attitude. From the raging, down-tuned riffs of the title track and “Worship Me”, to the infectious, singalong chorus of “Villain”, to the enticing, taunting melodies of “Beautiful” and “Alive”, Rennick commands your full attention.

Tracklisting:

"Alive"

"Beautiful"

"Give Up"

"Exorcism"

"Dirty Liar"

"Poltergeist"

"Villain"

"Escape"

"At The Edge"

"Worship Me"

"Stronger"

(Photo by Steve Haining)