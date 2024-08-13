LORD AGHEROS Returns With Anhedonia Album, Due In December

Lord Agheros has found its own original dimension over the years, which has projected it to be one of the leading atmospheric & avantgarde black metal phenomenon in Italy.

The return to the scene, after the clamor of Koinè, is marked by Anhedonia, the new album from the Sicilian project which will be released in December.

Never similar to himself, this time too, Gerassimos Evangelou, the only Lord Agheros' mind, takes us into a musically extreme world that mixes Nordic-style black metal with ancient and melancholic atmospheres linked to symphonic and ambient elements. All this creating an absolutely incredible contrast between aggression and introspection.

These are the words of Gerassimos Evangelou about the new album: "Anhedonia is a word of Greek origin (like me among other things) and refers to the inability to feel pleasure, a theme that is reflected in the dark and desolate atmosphere of album. The entire album turns around this sense of alienation and detachment in a cold and austere context that this inability inevitably brings to our soul. In this work, on which I have spent a lot of the last 2 years, with Lord Agheros, I explore inner suffering through what we can define as a musical journey that crosses frozen lands, with a strong reference to Nordic musical traditions, but without losing the identity unique of the project".

The album will be released in December 2024 and as it is for years now, always expect the unexpected... this was, is, and will always be the main path of Lord Agheros.