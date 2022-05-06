LORDI Founding Guitarist AMEN Announces Departure From Band - "This Is The End"

Founding guitarist Amen-Ra (aka Amen) has announced his departure from Finnish monster group, Lordi. His message follows:

"THIS IS THE END...

My beloved friends, fans and supporters. My heart has never been as heavy as it is today. Never.

Today is the day that I have to tell you that my guitar has became silent in Lordi. I never thought I'd write these lines, but life happens and people change.

Half of my life time I gave all for my dream to be a Rock'n'Roll star. From a tiny village in Finland I got to travel the world and play for you. I made my dream come true! And it wouldn't have been possible without the support from all you amazing and crazy people. We shared so many amazing memories, all those live shows, your smiling faces in the crowd, hands on my shoulders, the gifts you gave me, the stories you told me. I will cherish those forever. And I can't thank you enough, for all that you've been giving me. All the love, the support, all of it.

THANK YOU!

A journey like this is only possible when you have hard working people around you. A thanks-to-list would be massive, but everyone who worked with me and with the band deserves my endless gratitude. From record labels to booking agencies, from managers to accounting firms, from bus drivers to catering people. Special thanks to our crew - you amazed me every day with your hard working attitude. And extra special thanks to all the guitar techs I worked with. Long days sometimes in very demanding and challenging working conditions - I salute you. Very special thanks also to all my cooperation partners during these 25 years, latest Schecter guitars, Ovation guitars, inTune Gtr picks and S.I.T Gtr strings. I've been blessed to have had a chance to work with so many great people, thank you all. Last but not least, thanks to all the past and present Lordi band members - playing together with you was the best. Let's smile when we meet - cheers!

I don't know what the future will bring, all I can tell you is that right now I'm relieved, but sad. I'm grateful but unsure where my path will take me. A big chapter of my life has come to an end, but a new one is starting and I can't wait to see what life has to offer for me.

Let's celebrate what we had together. Let's celebrate Amen-Ra. Who's in?

So be it, it shall be done, ❤ Yours, Amen."

