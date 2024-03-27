LORDI Make High Fashion Modelling Debut In New Issue Of Vogue Scandinavia

Finnish rock legends, Lordi, have made their high fashion modelling debut in the latest March-April issue of Vogue Scandinavia, with an ethical twist: the band requested that all of the handbags in editorial, shot locally in Helsinki, be crafted entirely from vegan materials.

The special request is not surprising as Lordi are long-time collaborators with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). "We are all about being cruelty-free - from the makeup we use for our masks to the materials used for our outfits," says frontman Mr Lordi in the accompanying interview. "All of us are fierce animal lovers, and all the band members have pets." Mr Lordi also shares that at home in Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland, he has a beloved dog and no less than 10 snakes.

"The request from the animal-loving rockers to wear exclusively vegan handbagsonly made this feature more charming and perfectly aligned with Vogue Scandinavia's sustainable values," says editor in chief Martina Bonnier.

In the full story, Mr Lordi also shares rare insights into the band's beginnings, their 2006 Eurovision triumph, and how they are doing "better than ever" almost 20 years on.

Credits:

Photographer: Karoliina Bärlund

Words by: Linnéa Pesonen

Stylist: Sanna Silander

Talents: Lordi

Set Designer: Susanna Vento

Photographer Assistant: Oona Markkanen

Stylist Assistant: Miko Franzén

Set Designer Assistant: Kaisa Alingué

Lordi's Unliving Pictour Show 2024 is underway. Dates on the poster below.