LORDI Make High Fashion Modelling Debut In New Issue Of Vogue Scandinavia
March 27, 2024, an hour ago
Finnish rock legends, Lordi, have made their high fashion modelling debut in the latest March-April issue of Vogue Scandinavia, with an ethical twist: the band requested that all of the handbags in editorial, shot locally in Helsinki, be crafted entirely from vegan materials.
The special request is not surprising as Lordi are long-time collaborators with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). "We are all about being cruelty-free - from the makeup we use for our masks to the materials used for our outfits," says frontman Mr Lordi in the accompanying interview. "All of us are fierce animal lovers, and all the band members have pets." Mr Lordi also shares that at home in Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland, he has a beloved dog and no less than 10 snakes.
"The request from the animal-loving rockers to wear exclusively vegan handbagsonly made this feature more charming and perfectly aligned with Vogue Scandinavia's sustainable values," says editor in chief Martina Bonnier.
In the full story, Mr Lordi also shares rare insights into the band's beginnings, their 2006 Eurovision triumph, and how they are doing "better than ever" almost 20 years on.
Credits:
Photographer: Karoliina Bärlund
Words by: Linnéa Pesonen
Stylist: Sanna Silander
Talents: Lordi
Set Designer: Susanna Vento
Photographer Assistant: Oona Markkanen
Stylist Assistant: Miko Franzén
Set Designer Assistant: Kaisa Alingué
Lordi's Unliving Pictour Show 2024 is underway. Dates on the poster below.