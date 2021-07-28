LORNA SHORE Announces US Headline Tour

Lorna Shore have announced a fall 2021 US headline tour today, which will feature support from Enterprise Earth, Sentinels and Crown Magnitar. The tour starts on September 15 in Hamtramck and wraps on October 3 in Providence. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Tour dates:

August

12 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

13 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independence

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

15 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

September

15 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary

16 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

17 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

20 - Dallas, TX - Gilly’s

21 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

22 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

24 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

25 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

27 - Nashville, TN - The End

28 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry (The Fillmore)

October

1 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

2 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Music Venue

3 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

Lorna Shore recently dropped their viral new track and music video for “To The Hellfire”, which has over 2.4 million views and racked up over 1 million Spotify streams in the first week. The track debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the Spotify Viral 50 chart and has been used in over 1,700 TikTok videos, including the viral reaction video by Nik Nocturnal, which has over 3.8 million views to date. Additionally, fans have been posting their own renditions of the breakdown in “To The Hellfire” for the #LornaShoreChallenge, with over 25 million views and counting.

“To The Hellfire” is the first track off of the band’s forthcoming EP …And I Return to Nothingness out August 13 and introduces their new frontman, Will Ramos (A Wake In Providence), a longtime friend and veteran of the scene that birthed the band.

Lorna Shore began what was to be both a trial by fire and a victory lap on the European Faces of Death tour, headlined by Polish thrashers, Decapitated. They held their own and won over crowds only to face the challenge of the tour being cancelled and being a continent away as the world shut down amidst the wildfire spread of COVID-19. In that time, the seeds of …And I Return to Nothingness were sown. As the world locked down, DeMicco, Archey, Ramos and guitarist Andrew O’ Connor plunged deeper into the creative instincts that initially made Lorna Shore a fixture in the extreme metal scene. Embellished with artwork by noted Polish painter Mariusz Lewandowski (Bell Witch, Fuming Mouth), …And I Return to Nothingness reaffirms Lorna Shore’s creative focus and intensity. Teaming once again with Immortal producer Josh Schroeder at Random Awesome Studios in Midland, Michigan, the band was ready to take the next step.

The EP’s three tracks: “To the Hellfire”, “Of the Abyss” and the title track are proof that Lorna Shore isn’t just continuing their fiery legacy, they’re reigniting it and spectacularly setting their very legacy ablaze. Pre-order …And I Return to Nothingness, here.

Lorna Shore is Andrew O’Connor (guitars), Will Ramos (vocals), Adam De Micco (guitar) and Austin Archey (drums).