LOVERBOY To Share Previously Unreleased Live Show Fully Remixed And Remastered; "Turn Me Loose" Video Posted

The story of Loverboy is akin to a Hollywood movie. They overcame rejection to eventually become one of Canada's most successful rock bands of all time and selling millions of albums in the process, and it's a feel-good story for the ages.

On June 7, one of their most incredible live performances will be released for the very first time in high definition. Live In '82 has been lovingly restored by Paul Dean from his personal archive of 16mm film, and the joyous energy of a band who helped define the golden era of '80s music is captured like lightning in a bottle.

With their great music, colorful clothing, outrageous hairstyles (and headbands!), and terrific soundtracks for movies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Top Gun, Loverboy have stood the test of time.

Live In ‘82 will become available on limited CD+Blu-ray, limited LP+DVD and digital streaming and download. Today’s announcement coincides with the launch of the first live track. "Turn Me Loose" is available as digital single and live video.

Watch the "Turn Me Loose" video below, stream the single here.

For more than 40 years, Loverboy have been "Working For The Weekend" (and on the weekend), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1979, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean — both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene — at Calgary's Refinery Night Club. Along with Reno and Dean, Loverboy still includes original members Doug Johnson on keyboards and Matt Frenette on drums, with Ken "Spider" Sinnaeve replacing the late Scott Smith on bass.

With their trademark red leather pants, bandanas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, the band has sold more than 10 million albums, earning several multi-platinum awards. Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem "Working For The Weekend," such arena rock staples as "The Kid Is Hot Tonight," "Take Me To The Top," "Turn Me Loose," "Jump," and many more. Loverboy are not only masters of their craft as songwriters, but also renowned for being a formidable touring act, spending years on the road sharing stages with everyone from Def Leppard to Journey.

In 2009, the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and more recently the Canadian Walk of Fame, in the fall of 2023.

And there is no stopping the band this year, as they embark on a Live Nation promoted North American tour supporting Sammy Hagar, starting in July.

Tour dates can be found here. Pre-order the live album here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro" (LP Side A)

"Jump"

"Lucky Ones"

"Lady Of The 80'’s"

"Take Me To The Top"

"It’s Your Life"

"Gangs In The Street" (LP Side B)

"Turn Me Loose"

"The Kid Is Hot Tonight"

"When It's Over"

"Working For The Weekend"