MAD MARGRITT To Perform On National TV On March 29

March 11, 2021, an hour ago

Perris Records recording artist, Mad Margritt, will be appearing on national TV. On Monday, March 29 at 9 PM, the band will be performing on Season 2, Episode 4 of the HGTV and Discovery Plus show, Rock The Block.

Mad Margritt has four CDs released internationally on Perris Records and have had their music played on the Sirius Radio channel The Boneyard. The band performed at the 2017 pre-Grammy party in Hollywood, CA and have toured all over the United States, opening up shows for Ratt, Cinderella, Warrant and Skid Row to name a few.

For more info, go to madmargritt.com.



