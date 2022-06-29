Madrid’s SPECTRUM MORTIS Streaming New Track “U Anne Dugga”

Madrid, Spain’s Spectrum Mortis is streaming new track, “U Anne Dugga”, from their forthcoming full-length debut, Bit Meseri – The Incantation, out in September via Listenable Records.

After signing with Listenable records in 2019, Spectrum Mortis focused on the writing of their debut full-length album, immersed in ancient worlds between infinite passages buried in the sands of time, going back to the Sumerian saga of Apkallus and Ziggurats.

Under that primordial influence, the band entered The Empty Hall studios in Madrid in 2021 and recorded “BitMeseri - The Incantation” scheduled for a September 2022 release.

The band elaborates about Bit Meseri -The Incantation:

"We wanted to recover the essence of both mini albums and translate them into an authentic black celebration to continue enhancing the obscure arts and dimensions that we have managed to create with these works. This congregation will continue to write cold riffs of death under the path of ancestral rites and traditions, always low extreme care and obscure dedication. "

Spectrum Mortis transcends the listener with its inspired ceremonial occult death metal and Bit Meseri - The Incantation deeply masters that genre with great atmosphere and conviction.

Artwork by Khaos Diktator Design:

Tracklisting:

“An”

“Utu-Abzu”

“U Anne Dugga”

“Bit Meseri”

“Uanna”

“An-Enlida”

“El Sol De Eridu”

“Shamash”

“U Anne Dugga”: