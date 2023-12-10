MAESÜN Launch Debut Single “Book Of The Dead”

Maesün, a fresh face in the power metal scene with members from Germany, Romania and the UK, enthusiastically announces the release of their first single, "Book Of The Dead". This track not only signifies their debut on the music scene but also aims to leave a distinct and memorable impression in the world of power metal.

Characterized by a fusion of rapid and potent riffs, "Book Of The Dead" is enhanced by the captivating vocals of Andrada Hofmeister, creating a unique and novel atmosphere. The song showcases the vast talent and experience of its members, some of whom are former or current members of bands like Syn Ze Șase Tri, Ruadh, Badge, Symphress, and others.

This single is just the beginning of an extraordinary musical journey, leading up to the release of their album Remember To Die, scheduled for March 2024.

Lineup:

Andrada Hofmeister - Vocals

Brici Mihai Dan - Guitars

Florin Huluba - Guitars

Tarcea Dan - Bass

Mihai H - Drums