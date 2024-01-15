MAESÜN Premier "Book Of The Dead" Music Video; "Life In Chains" Single Due Later This Month

Female-fronted symphonic power metal band, Maesün, has released their first official music video, for the song "Book Of The Dead". The clip can be viewed below.

This track is also the band's first single and is set to be part of their upcoming studio album, Remember To Die, which will be released on March 1.

Additionally, Maesün announces the second single from the album. This track is titled "Life In Chains" and features one of the most important voices in Romanian metal - Aura Danciulescu, none other than the vocalist of the band Scarlet Aura. The song will be available on January 24 on all streaming platforms, YouTube, and Bandcamp, and will also be included in the full-length album.

Lineup:

Andrada Hofmeister - Vocals

Brici Mihai Dan - Guitars

Florin Huluba - Guitars

Tarcea Dan - Bass

Mihai H - Drums