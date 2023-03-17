MAGNUM Release 2023 Studio Updates + Photos

British rock legends, Magnum, are hard at work on the follow-up to their 2022 album, The Monster Roars. The band have issued the following studio reports to let you know what they've been up to this year.

January 6th, 2023 - "Work is progressing nicely - first vocals are done on nearly all the tracks and the best keys signatures established. Lots more to follow!"

February 17th, 2023 - "I could say more but it’s top secret! We also recorded another particularly epic vocal for what we believe will be the title track."

February 24th, 2023 - "The first bit of lead guitar went on this week. Some new bits and pieces of vocals too. Tony is mainly writing lyrics now. We’ll do some geeky run downs of gear etc in the coming weeks for those who are interested in such things!"

March 17th, 2023 - "Rick came by for his first listen this week. And what is it everyone is looking at? Might be a very tasty pencil sketch of the cover from the talented Rodney Matthews!

