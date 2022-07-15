MAN MUST DIE – Innerstrength Records Reissues No Tolerance For Imperfection On Vinyl

Innerstrength Records presents a deluxe vinyl reissue of No Tolerance For Imperfection, the seminal third LP from Scottish technical death metal assassins, Man Must Die.

Initially released in 2009 through Relapse Records, No Tolerance For Imperfection was the album that broke Man Must Die into the international metal scene and showcased the band as a monumental force in the death metal scene, as several of the album’s brutalizing anthems immediately became and still remain band and fan favorites.

Breathing new life into the album in 2022, Innerstrength Records will now release No Tolerance For Imperfection on vinyl for the first time. All eleven songs have here been meticulously mastered for vinyl by Alan Douches at Westwest Side Music and pressed in a run of 500 copies in a massive double-LP format presented in multiple bold variants in the color scheme of the record’s blazing cover artwork – 200 Clear Black w/ White Splatter, 200 Marble Effect w/ Black & Orange Splatter, and 100 Color-In-Color Flame Orange in Clear w/ Black Splatter.

Check out variants and ordering options here and at Bandcamp where the entire new master of the record is streaming.