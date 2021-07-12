MANOWAR Announce Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22, Celebrating Six Album Anniversaries

Manowar have announced the first dates for their Crushing The Enemies Of Metal '22 tour, a tour that will celebrate the following six album anniversaries:

Battle Hymns - 40th Anniversary

Fighting The World - 35th Anniversary

The Triumph Of Steel - 30th Anniversary

Warriors Of The World - 20th Anniversary

Gods Of War - 15th Anniversary

The Lord Of Steel - 10th Anniversary

Tour dates:

April

12 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy

13 - Bremen, Germany - ÖVB-Arena - Halle 7

14 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

17 - Zwickau, Germany - Stadthalle

21 - Nurnberg, Germany - Arena Nürnberg Versicherung

22 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena

23 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

June

30 - Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

July

4 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills Of Rock

Further ticket details here.

(Photo - Magic Circle Entertainment)