MANOWAR Announce Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22, Celebrating Six Album Anniversaries
July 12, 2021, 14 minutes ago
Manowar have announced the first dates for their Crushing The Enemies Of Metal '22 tour, a tour that will celebrate the following six album anniversaries:
Battle Hymns - 40th Anniversary
Fighting The World - 35th Anniversary
The Triumph Of Steel - 30th Anniversary
Warriors Of The World - 20th Anniversary
Gods Of War - 15th Anniversary
The Lord Of Steel - 10th Anniversary
Tour dates:
April
12 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy
13 - Bremen, Germany - ÖVB-Arena - Halle 7
14 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
16 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena
17 - Zwickau, Germany - Stadthalle
21 - Nurnberg, Germany - Arena Nürnberg Versicherung
22 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena
23 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
June
30 - Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona
July
4 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills Of Rock
Further ticket details here.
