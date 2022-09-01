MARCO MENDOZA Discusses His Split From THE DEAD DAISIES - "That Was One Of The Highlights Of My Career"

Marco Mendoza has discussed his split from supergroup The Dead Daisies in a brand new interview with eonmusic. The bass player, who was a member of the band from 2013 – 2019, called his time with the band “of the highlights of my career”, while on the promotional trail for his new solo album, New Direction.

When asked about the split, Mendoza said; “Everybody is very curious, and I can see why because, I mean, I have to say that was one of the highlights of my career. I was having such a great time. I was instrumental in putting the people together, and we were all selective of who we brought in. It was flying man, it was flying great, we got on the radar in a big way, we came out with some great albums, the fans were loving it."

Despite this, the former Whitesnake man singled out the band’s punishing schedule as the reason for not just his exit, but vocalist John Corabi’s. Said Marco: “I will say, it was a lot of work. It was like, to an extreme. That’s the kind of work you need to do these days. When you have the hunger and the thirst to achieve something like that in the music business, you have to be ready a hundred and twenty percent of the time. Some of us were getting fatigued, and we used to talk about it, and my attitude was; “yeah, this is a great opportunity, let’s keep going”, but John was the first one to say; “hey, I need a break. I need some time off. I’m up to here, and as much as I love it, I’m fatigued."

Mendoza then revealed that it was actually Corabi who quit first. “Long story short, I think the rest of us were into keeping moving forward, and he just said; “I can’t”, he said; “What he should have said is; “guys, is there any way we can take six months off and then reconvene?” But one night it got the best of him and he said; “I can’t do this”, and he just pulled away, just threw in the towel and said; “I’m, not coming back in ‘19”, and that was it."

Marco went on to say that he was still very much a part of the band at this point, and that they had been chasing some big name singer’s for the job. “Management and everybody, we talked about it, and we went out looking for the next singer, and the process proved to be pretty heavy and hard. The singers that we were talking to were already committed to other things, bigger things. I mean, we were going for the cream of the crop, I don’t mind telling you. We were going for some great cats that would have been awesome, and of course, in the back of my mind I’m going; “yeah, this would be cool, and exciting."

With the band on a break, Mendoza worked on promoting his 2018 solo album, Viva La Rock. “I started getting invited to play places, and given the fact that we were going to take a break and we didn’t know what was happening with the new singer, I asked management, and they said; “yes, keep yourself busy. Let’s keep the line of communication open, we’ll check in, we’ll make confirm the new singer, we’ll move forward”, he said.

Once current frontman Glenn Hughes’ name came into the picture however, it was clear that The Dead Daisies were going to be heading in a different direction. Said Marco; “I got the call from David Lowy [band leader] saying that Glenn Hughes got on the radar; “we’re thinking of giving him a call, how do you feel about that?” I said; “absolutely! Do it!”, because the amount of energy, blood, sweat and tears, and financial commitment that this project had had, I need to continue. So, long story short, they said; “we don’t know how it’s going to go, we’re going to get together with Glen and see what happens”, they hit it off, and we made the official announcement on August."

He concluded; “But that was the reason; nobody left, nobody got fired, it was one of those mutual agreements. I’m a big fan of Glenn. I’m a friend, I consider him a friend, but I’m a big fan. He’s an amazing singer and bass player, he’s got status, so I knew that it was going to be taken to the next level. That was my opinion, and I was happy."

Read the entire interview at eonmusic.

Known throughout the music world as a talented, solid bass player for bands like Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, Journey, Ted Nugent and The Dead Daisies to name a few, Marco Mendoza has recorded a body of amazing music in his own right. But when his fourth effort under his own name, New Direction, hits the streets on September 16, it will be a very special beast of its own.

Working with world-class producer Soren Andersen, owner of Medley Studios in Copenhagen, dubbed by some as ‘the new Mutt Lange’, the partnership that has already produced the career-defining 2017 album Viva La Rock, has created in New Direction another future masterpiece together.

As it often happens, demanding times produce special opportunities, and writing and recording amidst a pandemic was a trigger for Mendoza’s creativity.

With Andersen himself handling guitars and keyboards as a background for Mendoza’s top-class bass lines and superb vocals, Tommy Gentry (Gun) stepped in for guest guitar solos on selected tracks, while drumming duties were split between Morten Hellborn (Electric Guitars) and Allan Tschicaja (Pretty Maids). A super-team surrounding Marco. But then again, the bassist/vocalist is used to working with the best of the best, and wouldn’t have it any other way in what is clearly the tightest set of songs he has ever recorded in his own name.

Tracklisting:

"Take It To The Limit"

"I Just Can’t Get Over You"

"Light It Up"

"Walk Next To You"

"Shoot For The Stars"

"All That I’m Living For"

"Free Ride"

"Can’t Explain It"

"Scream And Shout"

"New Direction"

