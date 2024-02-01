MARKY RAMONE’S BLITZKRIEG Hitting The California Coast, Tour Dates Announced

Legendary Ramones drummer, Grammy Winner, and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee, Marky Ramone, announces a 10-date California tour with his band Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg, as part of his 2024 World Tour.

“As the song says, we’ll be out here having fun, in the warm California sun, and celebrating punk rock music. See ya there,” exclaims Marky Ramone. Confirmed dates are as listed:

February

15 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

16 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

17 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

18 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

19 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

20 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing Company

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

23 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

24 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing Company

25 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

Check out video footage of Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg performing live at The Exit Festival:

For further details, visit Marky Ramone on Facebook.