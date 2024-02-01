MARKY RAMONE’S BLITZKRIEG Hitting The California Coast, Tour Dates Announced
Legendary Ramones drummer, Grammy Winner, and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee, Marky Ramone, announces a 10-date California tour with his band Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg, as part of his 2024 World Tour.
“As the song says, we’ll be out here having fun, in the warm California sun, and celebrating punk rock music. See ya there,” exclaims Marky Ramone. Confirmed dates are as listed:
February
15 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
16 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
17 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
18 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
19 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren
20 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing Company
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
23 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
24 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing Company
25 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
Check out video footage of Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg performing live at The Exit Festival:
