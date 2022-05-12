Masquerade: A True Rock N' Roll Experience Returns; STEVEN ADLER, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, AUTOGRAPH, KILLER DWARFS, And More Confirmed For Weekend Of Performances

For two years, the world as most people knew it, was turned upside down. Ever since Covid-19 brought concerts and tours to a crashing halt, the global live music industry has been in a bind – band’s locked away, venues closed, tours postponed. But Covid-19 couldn’t kill rock n’ roll! Masquerade: A True Rock N' Roll Experience is set for a full weekend of performances at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Masquerade kicks-off on Thursday, July 28 with Michael Grant & The Assassins with special guests Whiskey Grin, Steel City and more. The full-blown 2022 Masquerade begins on Friday, July 29 and includes Rock and Roll Hall Fame Inductee, Steven Adler, Beasto Blanco, Dirty Looks, Pretty Boy Floyd, supergroup Tokyo Motor Fist, Spread Eagle and more.

Saturday, July 29 features Autograph, Killer Dwarfs, Hurricane, Tora Tora, Roxy Blue, Every Mother’s Nightmare and more – making this an ‘80s arena rock experience.

Three-day GA and VIP tickets are now on sale. In addition, a ‘Balls Out Blitz’ is being offered that includes VIP and additional special perks all weekend. For more information, visit 2300 Arena’s online ticket sales here.

BLE principle, Brad Lee is excited to see the event coming together. “We are thrilled to finally have live shows coming back and we are taking things to the next level with ‘Masquerade.’ We have something for everyone who grew up with ‘80s rock as well as a new generation of younger fans who have embraced the excitement of this rock genre!”

BLE is an independent MD-based concert promoter. A customer service driven company, their purpose is to make a difference in the live entertainment industry and provide a unique experience for those who attend. BLE believes in the integrity of expression through music.