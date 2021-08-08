MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Announces In-Store Wine Tasting / Bottle Signing In Nashville
August 8, 2021, 32 minutes ago
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has announced a special in-store bottle signing and tasting in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, August 14th. This event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will feature tastings from a variety of styles and vintages from the House Of Mustaine limited wine collection, including She-Wolf Merlot Rosé, Almost Honest Cabernet Sauvignon & Darkest Hour Syrah.
Attendees must be 21 and older and show proper I.D. to participate in the wine tasting, and for purchase of alcohol. For those under 21, merch items and posters will be available for Dave Mustaine to sign. There will also be special giveaways brought to you by Epiphone and 5B Artist Management, including the chance to win a signed Epiphone Les Paul Special VE Guitar in cherry, plus tickets to the nearest Metal Tour Of The Year show in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Location details below:
Date: Saturday, August 14th
Time: 3pm – 6pm
Location:
Frugal MacDoogal
701 Division St
Nashville, TN 37203
United States
Note: Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask.
Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium And In Flames will now kick off on August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on October 2. Full tour itinerary below.
All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.
Tour dates:
August
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
September
1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion<
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center<
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.