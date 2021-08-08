MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Announces In-Store Wine Tasting / Bottle Signing In Nashville

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has announced a special in-store bottle signing and tasting in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, August 14th. This event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will feature tastings from a variety of styles and vintages from the House Of Mustaine limited wine collection, including She-Wolf Merlot Rosé, Almost Honest Cabernet Sauvignon & Darkest Hour Syrah.

Attendees must be 21 and older and show proper I.D. to participate in the wine tasting, and for purchase of alcohol. For those under 21, merch items and posters will be available for Dave Mustaine to sign. There will also be special giveaways brought to you by Epiphone and 5B Artist Management, including the chance to win a signed Epiphone Les Paul Special VE Guitar in cherry, plus tickets to the nearest Metal Tour Of The Year show in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Location details below:

Date: Saturday, August 14th

Time: 3pm – 6pm

Location:

Frugal MacDoogal

701 Division St

Nashville, TN 37203

United States

Note: Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask.

Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium And In Flames will now kick off on August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on October 2. Full tour itinerary below.

All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion<

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center<

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.